Best New 'Do 

Adaptive building reuse at new Alchemy Hair Salon

600 N. Bumby Ave., alchemyorlando.com

When Alchemy began the slow process of consciously uncoupling with its longtime location in 2018, stakes were high to find a building just as special as that little College Park space. Inspiration struck in the form of a long-empty building on Bumby, and the team applied for and received an adaptive reuse grant from the city of Orlando. The sustainable practice of adaptive reuse recycles existing building stock rather than continuing the expensive cycle of tearing down old buildings and putting up new ones – which wastes both time and resources. Gabriela Othon Lothrop, who was involved with the adaptive reuse renovation of East End Market, spearheaded the Alchemy project. The space is stunningly modern, yet retains its low-slung, square-cornered midcentury vibe. It's so refreshing to see Orlando take yet another step toward sustainability.