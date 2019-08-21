You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best New 'Do 

Adaptive building reuse at new Alchemy Hair Salon

click to enlarge alchemyext-a.jpg

Photo by Michael Lothrop

Adaptive building reuse at new Alchemy Hair Salon

600 N. Bumby Ave., alchemyorlando.com

When Alchemy began the slow process of consciously uncoupling with its longtime location in 2018, stakes were high to find a building just as special as that little College Park space. Inspiration struck in the form of a long-empty building on Bumby, and the team applied for and received an adaptive reuse grant from the city of Orlando. The sustainable practice of adaptive reuse recycles existing building stock rather than continuing the expensive cycle of tearing down old buildings and putting up new ones – which wastes both time and resources. Gabriela Othon Lothrop, who was involved with the adaptive reuse renovation of East End Market, spearheaded the Alchemy project. The space is stunningly modern, yet retains its low-slung, square-cornered midcentury vibe. It's so refreshing to see Orlando take yet another step toward sustainability.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation