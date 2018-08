Best of Orlando 2018

Best New Addition to the Downtown Scene Celine

Celine celineorlando.com One of downtown Orlando's newest nightclubs, Celine combines the elaborate cocktail spirit of its (slightly more sedate) sister spot, Mathers Social Gathering, with a party atmosphere. The club features a beautifully decorated rooftop lounge, a ballroom, a mezzanine hangout and a speakeasy hideout. Wear your highest heels, but keep in mind the line here gets preeeetty long.