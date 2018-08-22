Best Mystery Meal 

Secret weed cuisine pop-ups

Ssshhh. There's a loose network of chefs, bartenders and THC advocates floating a hush-hush series of pot-fueled pop-ups in Orlando, but you'll never experience it unless you're invited. Those in the know can tell you that the cannabis cuisine is not only delicious but will hit you like a freight train, so if you ever luck out and get to attend, don't forget to pull up your Lyft app before you tuck in.