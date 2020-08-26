Joel Embiid arriving at MCO in a hazmat suit

nba.com/sixers

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Joel Embiid arriving at the Orlando Airport in July wearing a full hazmat suit on his way to enter the NBA bubble was simultaneously funny as hell, a heartbreaking commentary on how capitalism won't stop for health, and a perfect performance-art reminder of how surreal the current moment is that no one even blinked. (Real talk, though, Embiid walks the walk: He worked with Sixers front office to fund COVID-19 antibody testing for front-line health care workers. Trust the process, indeed.)