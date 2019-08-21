Best Midlife Crisis 

Rich Evans creating Mind Meld and Mayhem on Mills

In most cases, the gradual encroachment of middle age causes a man to do foolish things (sports car, motorcycle, ever-present backwards baseball cap), but luckily for Orlando, Total Punk headman/Golden Pelicans drummer Rich Evans, channeled his existential ennui into two honest-to-god exciting new ventures. First, the personal Mind Meld label, where Evans invites artists he loves to record whatever they want and he releases it on vinyl, no questions asked. The second and more bombastic: Mayhem on Mills, a punk-influenced wrestling fed that embraces all the gonzo and wigged-out elements of pro wrestling, with a solid core of area grapplers giving it their all. And the crowds get bigger with every event.