Staff Pick

Best Magical Queue 

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

universalorlando.com

Theme park lines occupy – or, really, are – a special place in hell, especially the ones in Central Florida, where standing under the Florida sun usually results in enough back sweat to fill a kiddie pool. One place, though, stops us from Avada Kedavra-ing ourselves – the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. With meticulous attention to detail and the Harry Potter canon, Universal engineers have created immersive waiting areas that are just as magically engaging as the ride itself. Talk to the castle portraits while you wait for the Forbidden Journey ride, trade dollars with a goblin at Gringotts before exploring the bank's secret passageways, or leave the Muggles behind as you cross a seemingly solid brick wall into Platform 9 3/4 for a journey on the Hogwarts Express.

Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
