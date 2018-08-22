You searched for:

Best Magic Elixir 

Dr. Duffy's Dispensary CBD tincture

Dr. Duffy's Dispensary CBD tincture

Say it with us, kids: It won't get you high. No, CBD, aka cannabidiol, is the calming ingredient of the cannabis plant (THC is the "wacky tobaccy" part). Dr. Duffy's drops are sourced from hemp grown in Colorado and sold locally, and 20 drops under your tongue can make for a more balanced, harmonious state of mind – and can even help relieve muscle pain and aid your digestion. If a tincture's not your thing, Dr. Duffy also produces oils, capsules, salves and creams for people and pets too.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
