You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Music & Nightlife
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Staff Pick

Best Lust For Life 

Lana Del Rey at Amway Center

click to enlarge lanadelrey_photo_feb_02_9_24_26_pmcmyk_copy.jpg

Photo by Matthew Weller

Lana Del Rey at Amway Center

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

In February, Lana Del Rey brought her melancholy magic to the Amway Center as part of her nationwide "L.A. to the Moon" tour. After R&B up-and-comer Kali Uchis set the stage for the evening, everyone's favorite sadgirl delivered a performance worth the four-year wait since her last Orlando visit. Flanked by a full band and an impressive beach-themed backdrop, the dismal diva sprinkled her career-spanning set with a few surprises (including a breathy rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President," which she clarified was dedicated to JFK). As always, Lana gave us a reason to smile through the tears.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best We Knew Him When Read More

  2. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  3. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  4. Best Underrated Viral Comedian Read More

  5. Best Theater Company Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation