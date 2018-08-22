Best Lust For Life 

Lana Del Rey at Amway Center

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

In February, Lana Del Rey brought her melancholy magic to the Amway Center as part of her nationwide "L.A. to the Moon" tour. After R&B up-and-comer Kali Uchis set the stage for the evening, everyone's favorite sadgirl delivered a performance worth the four-year wait since her last Orlando visit. Flanked by a full band and an impressive beach-themed backdrop, the dismal diva sprinkled her career-spanning set with a few surprises (including a breathy rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President," which she clarified was dedicated to JFK). As always, Lana gave us a reason to smile through the tears.