Best Losing My Religion 

click to enlarge cum_worship_closes_by_maisie_haney.jpg

Photo by Maisie Haney

June 28, 2019

The second-floor space at the corner of Mills and Colonial was a bastion of Orlando DIY weirdness and excellence for several years (former incarnations included Anime Fun Shop and A-Space). But late June saw the final event, an all-star local showcase and dance party that included TV Dinner and Bacon Grease. Under musician and arch-conceptualist Jason Kimmins' quasi-religious branding, C.U.M. Worship repped the Good Word and hosted fashion shows, karaoke nights, touring bands, local music, DJ nights and more. The closing of this DIY bastion was very much the end of an era for Mills 50.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
