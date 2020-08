Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Locally Made Coffee Indulgence Iced Coffee, Los Autenticos Cuban Café

Iced Coffee, Los Autenticos Cuban Café cubancafeonline.com Frankly, we don't give a damn whether Los Autenticos' "Cubano iced coffee" is completely authentic – it's completely mind-blowing and that's all that matters. An iced tumbler of their house blend topped with whipped cream, house-made caramel drizzle, cinnamon pastry tips and puffed trigo ... Starbucks who?