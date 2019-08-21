Best Local Zine 

Hawt & Popular

Hawt & Popular is one of the most soul-stirring and refreshing new zines on the scene, so you won't be needing any more Biore warming clay masks once you scope these pages. Founder Thomas Mack lassoes various local players to make each issue of a vibrant tome that's part fanzine, part anthology, part humor mag, all community. H&P recently threw a party to celebrate the release of their third issue, a raucous affair featuring Miami's Las Nubes and local comedian Heather Shaw hosting. We can't wait to see what they have up their sleeves next.