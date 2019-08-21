Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Local Zine 

Hawt & Popular

click to enlarge best_zine_hawt_and_popular_1.jpg

Zine images by Maisie Haney

Hawt & Popular

facebook.com/hawtandpopular

Hawt & Popular is one of the most soul-stirring and refreshing new zines on the scene, so you won't be needing any more Biore warming clay masks once you scope these pages. Founder Thomas Mack lassoes various local players to make each issue of a vibrant tome that's part fanzine, part anthology, part humor mag, all community. H&P recently threw a party to celebrate the release of their third issue, a raucous affair featuring Miami's Las Nubes and local comedian Heather Shaw hosting. We can't wait to see what they have up their sleeves next.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation