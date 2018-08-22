Best Local Zine(s) 

Photo-zines-a-go-go

We can't bring ourselves to choose just one, but we can definitively say that this year was the year of the photo-zine in Orlando. And there were three that we keep coming back to. Occasional Orlando Weekly contributor Liv Jonse released her stunning, glossy, pocket-sized untitled tome, full of everything from exotic landscapes to stunning portraits of the singer Delia Dane. The quarterly Other Magazine anthology really wowed us this year with their second issue, particularly with the photo spread on Victoria Elizabeth Black. And finally, Harryson Thevenin, a tireless local scene documenter, released a zine of his own work and that of his SR50 comrades, taking in everything from urban still-life to striking club photos. Camera! Camera!