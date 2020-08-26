"Payment Status Unavailable" by Future Bartenderz

Arch freak-punk solo project Future Bartenderz has been prolific during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, posting new songs online almost weekly. And they're all drily hilarious pop gems that revel in rock & roll history and comedic timing. The best of the bunch is "pAYmeNt STatUs uNAvaiLAblE," a '70s-style punk heater that marshals Sex Pistols-level fury against the stupidity of Ron DeSantis' hopelessly broken unemployment system, complete with note-perfect Brit slang and accent.

