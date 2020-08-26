Orlando City SC at the MLS Is Back tournament

orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City has finally given its devotees and supporters something to believe in, justifying our love at the best possible moment during the MLS Is Back tournament at the MLS bubble in Disney's Wide World of Sports complex. New coach Oscar Pareja and captain Nani led the team through their best performance in years, and they came thisclose to winning the whole damn thing in a final nail-biting match against the Portland Timbers.