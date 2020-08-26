Circuit Church at Mead Botanical Garden

circuitchurch.bandcamp.com

On a beautiful sunny February day on the green at Mead Garden's pavilion, the local analog electronic tinkerers and synthesists Circuit Church and friends put on Modular on the Spot, a blissful afternoon of burbling bleeps and bloops and calming washes of layered synths. We've been thinking a lot lately about how something like this points the way toward possible futures for live music.