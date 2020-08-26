HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Local Plantasia 

Circuit Church at Mead Botanical Garden

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Circuit Church at Mead Botanical Garden

circuitchurch.bandcamp.com

On a beautiful sunny February day on the green at Mead Garden's pavilion, the local analog electronic tinkerers and synthesists Circuit Church and friends put on Modular on the Spot, a blissful afternoon of burbling bleeps and bloops and calming washes of layered synths. We've been thinking a lot lately about how something like this points the way toward possible futures for live music.

