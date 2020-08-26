Bandcamp No-Fee Fridays

bandcamp.com

In March, Bandcamp presented the first no-fee Friday, a day when the service waived its revenue share on all purchases in order to support musicians struggling to get by during the pandemic. It was such a success that they made it a monthly tradition, and more than $75 million has since gone directly to bands. We like to look at no-fee Friday as a chance to spread the wealth locally by trying out releases from local bands like Sean Mingo, Witchbender, Ray Brazen, Bacon Grease, E-Turn, Red Rodeo and more. The next one is Sept. 4 (hint hint).