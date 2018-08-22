Best Local NPR Boost 

Local "Tiny Desk" concerts at WMFE

The Tiny Desk concert series – recorded live on the desk of "All Songs Considered" host Bob Boilen – has become not just an NPR staple but a national music scene tradition. The annual open-call Tiny Desk contest has become a buzzing derby among aspiring musicians across the land, one that landed Orlando garage-soul act the Sh-Booms an NPR feature last year. To help out area talent, the city's local NPR member station, 90.7 WMFE, offered up its own desks to local acts to come in and record their video entries for the national competition. That's what we call hometown spirit.