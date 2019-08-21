Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Staff Pick

Best Local Lazarus 

Michael Donaldson

click to enlarge m-donaldson_w-album_2-photocredit_carolinestclair.jpg

Photo by Caroline St. Clair

Michael Donaldson

8dindustri.es

As an artist under the name Q-Burns Abstract Message, a music biz figure and a label boss, Michael Donaldson is an all-around Orlando music legend. Unfortunately, that last hat has been gathering mad dust since he discontinued releases on the long-running Eighth Dimension Records in 2012. Then, all of a sudden, Donaldson got back into the label business and launched 8D Industries last October. Since then, the cerebral imprint has released a handful of records by acts like Kansas City electro-psych band Monta at Odds, Terry Grant's cinematic ambient act More Ghost Than Man, electronic soundscaper San Mateo and, happily for us, Q-Burns himself. With more releases already slated for fall, Donaldson's needle has found its groove again. It's a welcome return.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation