Best Local Lazarus 

Michael Donaldson

8dindustri.es

As an artist under the name Q-Burns Abstract Message, a music biz figure and a label boss, Michael Donaldson is an all-around Orlando music legend. Unfortunately, that last hat has been gathering mad dust since he discontinued releases on the long-running Eighth Dimension Records in 2012. Then, all of a sudden, Donaldson got back into the label business and launched 8D Industries last October. Since then, the cerebral imprint has released a handful of records by acts like Kansas City electro-psych band Monta at Odds, Terry Grant's cinematic ambient act More Ghost Than Man, electronic soundscaper San Mateo and, happily for us, Q-Burns himself. With more releases already slated for fall, Donaldson's needle has found its groove again. It's a welcome return.