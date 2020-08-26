Ayo

instagram.com/ayotheproducer

Grammy award-winning producer Austin Owens, better known as Ayo, has been known and successful for a long time; he and his partner Keyz have produced charting hits for Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Cardi B in the past few years. But their work on the pop juggernaut that is "WAP" – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's filthy-fabulous ode to, uh, humidity – rocketed Ayo N Keyz into the stratosphere. (They even knocked Taylor Swift's Folklore off the Hot 2100.) And since Ayo lives right here in Orlando, we have to assume we have a piece of that shine, if only because of our WAP-ass climate. When you're good at what you do, it doesn't matter where you live. In other words, please stay in Orlando and keep our clout level up.