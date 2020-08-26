HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Local Hot 100 Charting Producer 

Ayo

Ayo

instagram.com/ayotheproducer

Grammy award-winning producer Austin Owens, better known as Ayo, has been known and successful for a long time; he and his partner Keyz have produced charting hits for Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Cardi B in the past few years. But their work on the pop juggernaut that is "WAP" – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's filthy-fabulous ode to, uh, humidity – rocketed Ayo N Keyz into the stratosphere. (They even knocked Taylor Swift's Folklore off the Hot 2100.) And since Ayo lives right here in Orlando, we have to assume we have a piece of that shine, if only because of our WAP-ass climate. When you're good at what you do, it doesn't matter where you live. In other words, please stay in Orlando and keep our clout level up.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
