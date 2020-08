Chris Baranyi, soundcloud.com/chris-baranyi

Producer and recording engineer Chris Baranyi has the ear and the timing of a seasoned DJ. He mics a room (Blue Bamboo) or outdoor concert (Mills 50) like it's his own private Carnegie Hall or AIR Studio. He knows when bad is good, and how great the groove needs to be, or not. He's a natural and possesses a rare quality that can't be bought: taste.