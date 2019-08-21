You searched for:

Best Local Footwear 

Rock 'Em Socks

Photo courtesy of Rock ’em Socks

Rock 'Em Socks

rockemsocks.com

No longer does the fancy section of your sock drawer need to consist solely of plain navy, brown and black dress varieties – now you can sport your love of architectural boondoggles right on your ankles. Rock 'Em Socks, an Orlando-based company, debuted a design featuring Altamonte Springs' long-delayed Majesty Building (see the Local Color section, page 32) last year. Their repertoire of designs also extends the local love to images like the official Orlando flag and the Lake Eola fountain, but it's safe to say that the Eyesore pattern will be relevant for years to come.

