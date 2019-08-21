Best Local Color, Literally 

Anna Cruz's coloring wall of Orlando

Discover Downtown, 201 S. Orange Ave., downtownorlando.com

The best color is the one you choose yourself, and visitors can do just that at the revamped downtown information center, newly dubbed "Discover Downtown." What was once a narrow space where one could pick up pamphlets for local attractions or bus schedules is now a bright and welcoming space full of Orlando flavor. Our favorite part is Anna Cruz's wall-sized aerial-view illustration of the DTO, done in black-and-white outlines ready to be colored in by you. Too shy to wield your crayons in public? Take home your own oversized "Color Our City Beautiful" poster for $15.