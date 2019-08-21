Best Local Cassette 

It's a tie! The Nightmare, Nightmare World, and Faust, Fila

Invisible Audio, invisibleaudio.bandcamp.com; Illuminated Paths, illuminatedpaths.bandcamp.com

We couldn't settle on just one! On the one hand, there's the debut solo outing from Faust (of young, mod-experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo). Very distinct from the eclectic and kinetic anthems that OhTwo effortlessly deal in, Fila is an EP of downtempo meditations and after-party comedowns. The pacing is languid and unhurried, and Faust's delivery is intricate as always. On the other hand, there's the unhinged d-beat chaos of the Nightmare's Nightmare World. This five-song whirlwind of a mini-album clocks in at around seven minutes, but trust us, this group more than gets their point across. It's the blown-out, angry, anguished punk that your parents and assorted clergy warned you about.