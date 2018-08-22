Best Local Album 

The Pauses, Unbuilding

At last, this long-time-coming follow-up arrives – seven years after the bright debut album of one of Orlando's most iconic indie bands. The Pauses' movements remain as playful as they are angular here. Their palette retains its Grandaddy-esque span of rock and electronics – with cranked guitars that famed producer J. Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines) no doubt proudly urged set against an ever-shifting tapestry of mood, texture and energy. Unbuilding is an update, furtherance and fortification of the Pauses' dynamic signature, a testament to one of Orlando's best, most accomplished indie-rock bands.