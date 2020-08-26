Another tie!

The Pauses, 'Quarantunes' & Soulbase, 'Songs to Quarantine To' thepauses.bandcamp.com, soulbase.bandcamp.com

In the more naive early days of quarantine ("We should have this handled by summer, certainly") the three members of the Pauses remotely bashed out a joyous and ragged collection of covers of alt-rock anthems that shaped their musical DNA. Their version of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" has become downright oracular in the months since. Then there's young trip-hop soul project Soulbase, who crafted a shimmering, seductive brew of ethereal R&B-meets-new age fusion that simultaneously calms the anxiety buzz in the back of our brains and makes us lose time in a good way. Timeless songwriting that cannot be pinned down to a particular decade.