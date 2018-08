Lechonera El Barrio Restaurant

435 N. Semoran Blvd.

If the line out the door isn't an indicator that Lechonera El Barrio is #goals, sit down for a plate of their heavenly pernil with sides of arroz con habichuelas and boiled yuca with Dominican-style cebolla. It's so good, President Barack Obama went out of his way to stop here during his 2012 campaign.