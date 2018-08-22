Best Kids Are Alright 

SADIE at Stardust Video & Coffee

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Have you ever seen the future coming straight for you like a runaway train? A packed house at Stardust Video & Coffee did when 5-year-old SADIE from Ohio kicked off the New Year with a set of improvised, straight-up snotty but joyous "skull rock." Accompanied by a drum machine and sampler, SADIE howled and stomped her way through future hits like "Werewolf Moon" like a preschool Suicide or Screamers. Suddenly every musician present – and there were quite a few – felt very old and obsolete. Extra points awarded to SADIE for never taking off her leather jacket.