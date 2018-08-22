Best Jerky 

Sticky Rice Lao Street Food

facebook.com/stickyricestreetfood

New addition to the dining scene Sticky Rice serves up flavors you can't get anywhere else in Orlando, so kudos for that. We never fail to order their chicken noodle soup garlic-chili oil, mango sticky rice or delicately chewy pork tapioca dumplings, but it's the lemongrass jerky – lean beef coated in sugar and seasonings, dried, then crisp-fried – that we can't get enough of. It perfectly executes that heavenly trinity of mouthfeel, flavor and aroma in a way that's got us hooked.