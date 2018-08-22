Best Internet? Never Heard of It 

Orlando Zine Fest

Last December, around 40 local and regional zinesters tabled their sundry print and analog wares at the Orlando Zine Fest, and the assembled creativity – comics and fanzines and music zines and photozines were only some of the varieties on offer – was enough to make the most burnt-out Orlandoan misty-eyed. That creativity and the huge attendee turnout established ours as one of the premier zine fests in Florida, up there with the Miami and Tampa Zine Fests. Who knew that in the age of Instagram and Twitter that young and old artists alike would continue the legacy of zines? Print isn't dead – spread the word.