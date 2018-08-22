Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Internet? Never Heard of It 

Orlando Zine Fest

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

Orlando Zine Fest

facebook.com/orlandozinefest

Last December, around 40 local and regional zinesters tabled their sundry print and analog wares at the Orlando Zine Fest, and the assembled creativity – comics and fanzines and music zines and photozines were only some of the varieties on offer – was enough to make the most burnt-out Orlandoan misty-eyed. That creativity and the huge attendee turnout established ours as one of the premier zine fests in Florida, up there with the Miami and Tampa Zine Fests. Who knew that in the age of Instagram and Twitter that young and old artists alike would continue the legacy of zines? Print isn't dead – spread the word.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation