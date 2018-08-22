Best Internet IRL Experience 

Drink and Think: Philosophy and Discussion (and Booze)

Monthly at Lil Indies

Since debuting last year, Drink and Think has been upending the maxim that bar talk is small. As a relaxed public forum for philosophical discussion, the engaging monthly gathering has become an active thought society. The event was conceived by Pete Olen, who's famous in nightlife circles as heavy-metal promoter Endoxa Booking but less known as a philosophy professor at Lake-Sumter State College. Although it's open for all to participate, discussion is smartly moderated by Olen and a revolving cast of Valencia professors (Travis Rodgers, Kirsten Holt and Ernesto Hernández-Colón) to keep the train on the tracks (see: drinking). Might as well get some use out of those brain cells before you obliterate them.