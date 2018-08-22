Best Influencer 

Lindsey Thompson

lemonhearted.com

She'll probably cringe at the term "influencer" when she reads this, but the word describes what Thompson's Lemonhearted blog and Instagram feed accomplish much more aptly than most who claim the badge – that is, Lemonhearted actually influences our behavior. Thompson's enthusiastic recommendations for Orlando and Central Florida food trucks, coffee shops, road trips and the like are spot-on – as is her real talk about the places that don't meet her standards – refreshing in a field where many recommendations are mindless bandwagonism or, worse, unrevealed pay-for-play.