'Wait Five Minutes: The Floridian Podcast'

facebook.com/wfmpod

You may think you know Florida history and lore – Ponce de Leon, orange groves, Spook Hill, blah blah – but you won't know what you're missing until you devote a few hours to catching up on "Wait Five Minutes." Nick D'Alessandro poetically explores the past and present of this green swamp of ours, sorting fact from myth and chronicling his findings in a personal yet universal way – from Kermit Weeks to Henry Flagler, Lou the Homosassa hippo to Ice Age mastodons. (And if you get the title, give yourself 5 Official Floridian points.)