Best Goodbye/Hello/Goodbye 

Obliterati's "final" show

Photo by Jim Leatherman

Obliterati's "final" show

May 17, 2019

Are they? Aren't they? Orlando underground stalwarts and freak-rock heroes Obliterati, a band that included celebrated Orlando oddballs Nadeem Khan, Tony Christy, Lisa Bugayong, Sarah Morrison, Steven Garnett and Jim Ivy, decided to finally call it quits. This put an end to a project that was a through-line of several decades of underground music activity in the City Beautiful, and they said goodbye in style, in front of a packed house of scene lifers at Will's Pub – the band ran through everything they had AND an ad hoc set of Bad Afro Experience covers. It was a celebration shorn of sappy sentimentality and a fitting endpoint for the greatest non-career act in Orlando music.

Tags:

