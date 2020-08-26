Black Lives Matter Protests in Orlando

The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade at the hands of police ignited an international response, and Orlando showed up. And continued to show up. And showed up even in the rain, in the defense of Black lives. Orlando protesters endured chemical weapons, military tactics, smackdowns and arrests at the hands of the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Department. Yet still, thousands marched, and shut down the streets consistently – they even shut down the 408! Most recently, "Our Budget Our Block" organizers staged five back-to-back protests demanding the Orange County Commission reject a $15 million proposed increase to the Sheriff's budget next year. In the words of the late John Lewis, this was "good trouble, necessary trouble."