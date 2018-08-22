Best Glow-in-the-dark Outdoor Art Gallery 

Christie Miga's Luminosities at Mead Garden

The latest collection of canvases from artist Christie Miga could have carried a conventional gallery show on their own, with their striking psychedelically hued tree silhouettes. Instead, Miga went all out for the opening of Luminosities, using groups of gently glowing spheres to transform Mead Garden's moonlit boardwalk into a magical fairyland. Following this surreal path placed patrons in a reflective mood before they even approached her paintings, resulting in the year's most spiritually stimulating outdoor art experience.