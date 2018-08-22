Best Glam Monster Mash 

Black Haüs Creature Feature Tuesdays

blackhausproductions.com

One of the best-kept secrets in the Orlando underground arts scene is the Black Haüs Creature Feature night at Stonewall Bar. On a weekly basis, Black Haüs – the extended family of Dragula's Victoria Elizabeth Black and her sisters in crime – stretches the art of drag to its outer edges with unparalleled DIY creativity and outrageousness. Here you see the aesthetics of Hellraiser and Marilyn Manson melded seamlessly with Divine and Lady Bunny. The performances are riveting and physical, the looks are new and original, and the Elimination Challenges pre-show are ... well, often unbelievable. Tuesday is the new Friday.