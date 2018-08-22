You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Music & Nightlife
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Staff Pick

Best Glam Monster Mash 

Black Haüs Creature Feature Tuesdays

click to enlarge Black Haüs at drag con

Black Haüs at drag con

Black Haüs Creature Feature Tuesdays

blackhausproductions.com

One of the best-kept secrets in the Orlando underground arts scene is the Black Haüs Creature Feature night at Stonewall Bar. On a weekly basis, Black Haüs – the extended family of Dragula's Victoria Elizabeth Black and her sisters in crime – stretches the art of drag to its outer edges with unparalleled DIY creativity and outrageousness. Here you see the aesthetics of Hellraiser and Marilyn Manson melded seamlessly with Divine and Lady Bunny. The performances are riveting and physical, the looks are new and original, and the Elimination Challenges pre-show are ... well, often unbelievable. Tuesday is the new Friday.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of Orlando 2018 Read More

  2. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  3. Best Local Comedian Read More

  4. Best Museum Read More

  5. Best Antique IMAX Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation