Best Full-body Communication 

Signing Shadows

click to enlarge img_5231.jpg

Photo courtesy Signing Shadows

Signing Shadows, facebook.com/signingshadows

It's an admirable move when local theater companies include ASL interpreters at their shows so Deaf and hard of hearing audiences can enjoy them, too. But Signing Shadows is, as they say, a whole 'nother thing. They're capable of providing the traditional off-to-the-side sign-language interpretation you may have seen before, but where they excel is in "shadow interpretations": Their interpreters perform right alongside the actors onstage, providing a fully accessible and comprehensive communication of the role rather than a sort of ASL version of closed captioning. Their dedication to their craft is awesome, in both the currently popular and the original connotations of that word, and they thoroughly deserve to be recognized as one of the best things in Orlando.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
