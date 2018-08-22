Best Fuck It, We're Doing It Anyway 

UCF Knights "championship"

Oh god, this again. For fans of the University of Central Florida football team, the fact that they claimed to have won a national championship after an undefeated 2017 season and then hung a permanent banner on the team's stadium is the gift that keeps on giving. As for the rest of us – those who don't revel in the truth only when it's convenient – it's become a bit of a headache. But the show must go on ... the shit show, that is.