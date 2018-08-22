You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Music & Nightlife
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Staff Pick

Best Four Hours of Hearing Loss That Was Totally Worth It 

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

Pre-INC at Uncle Lou's

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

It's just the nature of the game that you never know what you're going to get at an INC (International Noise Conference, to the uninitiated) show. But it sure is a benefit to local avant-garde heads that Orlando is a site of one of the official pre-INC events in FL, a way station for musicians traveling south. This year's event was the best one we've seen in years. To a packed house at Lou's, locals like Bacon Grease and Crustgirls and Trotsky's Watercooler went toe-to-toe with world-class troublemakers like Gyna Bootleg, Bob Hatt, Dog Hospice and W00dy. The only losers were the assembled eardrums. Oh well.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best We Knew Him When Read More

  2. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  3. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  4. Best Underrated Viral Comedian Read More

  5. Best Theater Company Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation