Best Four Hours of Hearing Loss That Was Totally Worth It 

Pre-INC at Uncle Lou's

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

It's just the nature of the game that you never know what you're going to get at an INC (International Noise Conference, to the uninitiated) show. But it sure is a benefit to local avant-garde heads that Orlando is a site of one of the official pre-INC events in FL, a way station for musicians traveling south. This year's event was the best one we've seen in years. To a packed house at Lou's, locals like Bacon Grease and Crustgirls and Trotsky's Watercooler went toe-to-toe with world-class troublemakers like Gyna Bootleg, Bob Hatt, Dog Hospice and W00dy. The only losers were the assembled eardrums. Oh well.