Best Florida T-shirt 

Freehand Goods Florida Man shirt

East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, freehandgoods.com

Designed by Orlando's own Akyros and sold by leather-goods and beard-oil maestros Seth Daniels and Jacob Zepf, this shirt celebrates all that is quintessentially Floridian: A wrestler takes on a bipedal 'gator in the squared circle; said alligator's beer goes flying; smack is talked. Every picture tells a story, and this story is irresistible. Try not to drip boiled peanut juice down your front.