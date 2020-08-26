Billie Eilish at Amway Center March 10, 2020

C0mputer at Will's Pub March 8, 2020

Young pop powerhouse Billie Eilish holds the distinction of being one of the final arena headliners in Orlando in March before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all venues. But what a note to go out on: top-dollar production values, dizzying choreography and that voice! All in front of a packed house. Just imagine. Closer to home, we find ourselves fondly looking back on local cybernetic grinders C0mputer opening for Portrayal of Guilt that same month at Will's. A brief, dizzying set of alien grindcore perfection, sweat flying everywhere, and it's jarring how well their post-apocalyptic attire – particularly Daniel Harris' mask – predicted the 2020 (and beyond) aesthetic.