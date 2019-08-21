Best Fakeout 

Announced completion of the "I-4 Eyesore"

Claud Bowers, CEO of independent religious TV station WACX SuperChannel 55, announced the completion of the 18-story Majesty Building, also known as the "I-4 Eyesore," last May. Construction began in January 2001, making it one of Orlando's favorite landmarks – its status is kind of a cross between "beloved" and "butt of many jokes." Activity on the site resumed in July 2018, and amid the signs of life – they even lit up the interior at one point! – Bowers said it would be done in eight to 12 months and they were actively seeking tenants. PSYCH! More than a year later, it's not even close. Maybe next year.