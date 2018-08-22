You searched for:

Best Everything but the Squeal 

Grain bowl, Swine and Sons

Grain bowl, Swine and Sons

swineandsons.com

Rhys and Alexia Gawlak's homey little sandwich joint and provisions market is rightfully renowned for its meaty offerings, from the house-made charcuterie to the high-quality proteins in the freezer case, but they bring the same skill to an animal-free option as well: their grain bowl. Peeping up shyly on the menu somewhere between the Nashville hot chicken and the Key West pink shrimp roll is this hearty assemblage of mixed grains topped with artichoke and white bean hummus, enoki mushrooms, asparagus and pine nuts, bathed in a burnt leek vinaigrette.

