The Bureau

thebureauorlando.com

Creativity and high production values trump bad timing at the Bureau, the escape room that opened on I-Drive just in time for the entire world to go inside and get glued to the couch. Sure, it may seem counterintuitive to leave your house only to get locked in again, but the Bureau, which says it's more an "adventure game" than a typical "escape room," might be just the sanitary entertainment you're seeking. Its cleverness, craftsmanship and mostly seamless technology will allow you to escape into an alternate reality for an hour or so. And if you still can't bear to leave your bedroom, look for the Bureau's live remote games, launching this month on their website.