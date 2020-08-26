HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Sports & Recreation

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Escape Room You Won't Want to Escape 

The Bureau

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo2-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

The Bureau

thebureauorlando.com

Creativity and high production values trump bad timing at the Bureau, the escape room that opened on I-Drive just in time for the entire world to go inside and get glued to the couch. Sure, it may seem counterintuitive to leave your house only to get locked in again, but the Bureau, which says it's more an "adventure game" than a typical "escape room," might be just the sanitary entertainment you're seeking. Its cleverness, craftsmanship and mostly seamless technology will allow you to escape into an alternate reality for an hour or so. And if you still can't bear to leave your bedroom, look for the Bureau's live remote games, launching this month on their website.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of Orlando® 2020 Read More

  2. Meet Lego Explore Orlando, the dynamic duo of artists make finding fun in your city look like a snap Read More

  3. Food & Drink: Best of Orlando 2020 Read More

  4. Local Color: Best of Orlando 2020 Read More

  5. Best Local Big Shot Who's Not an Elected Official Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation