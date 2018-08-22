You searched for:

Best Emerging Dining Strip 

Curry Ford Road

Curry Ford Road

The early footprints of the new Hourglass District concept have only punctuated the nascent energy that's already been rising in this unassuming local stretch. In recent years, this old Orlando corridor has become surprisingly diverse in cuisine, with noteworthy newcomers joining established favorites of every cuisine: Italian (Pizza Bruno), Mexican (La Fiesta, Cilantro's Taqueria, Los Generales), Cuban (Zaza New Cuban Diner), Mediterranean (Theo's Kitchen, JJ's Grille) and Vietnamese (Pho and Roll). On the beverage side, Ocean Sun Brewing, Roque Pub, the newly reopened Claddagh Cottage, Foxtail Coffee and the upcoming opening of Hourglass Brewing distinguish the strip. Collectively, it's become an unlikely and organic frontier for accessible quality food and drink.

