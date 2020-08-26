Feed the Need Florida

facebook.com/feedtheneedfl

4 Rivers Smokehouse owner John Rivers' 4Roots Foundation started Feed the Need March 28 as a way to help food-insecure families. In May, Feed the Need began partnering with St. Luke's UMC specifically to help local musicians, artists, creatives and theme park workers who saw their livelihoods severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Twice a week Feed the Need volunteers serve free meals curbside-style at the Plaza Live and St. Luke's to anyone who needs one, no questions asked. With well over 1 million meals served, there's still much work to be done.