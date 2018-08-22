Best Edible Smiths Lyric 

Black coconut ice cream in a black waffle cone, the Greenery Creamery

We don't mean to overlook the many fine ice creams and toppings at the Greenery Creamery in favor of its most attention-grabbing pitch-black offering, but it's pretty hard to ignore. If you ever sang along to Morrissey and Marr's mopey "Unloveable" ("I wear black on the outside/'Cause black is how I feel on the inside"), this is the dessert for you. It's definitely the opposite of unlovable.