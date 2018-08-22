You searched for:

Best Edible Smiths Lyric 

Black coconut ice cream in a black waffle cone, the Greenery Creamery

Photo by Rob Bartlett

thegreenerycreamery.com

We don't mean to overlook the many fine ice creams and toppings at the Greenery Creamery in favor of its most attention-grabbing pitch-black offering, but it's pretty hard to ignore. If you ever sang along to Morrissey and Marr's mopey "Unloveable" ("I wear black on the outside/'Cause black is how I feel on the inside"), this is the dessert for you. It's definitely the opposite of unlovable.

