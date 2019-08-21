Best Downtown Freakshow 

Easter Bunny throwdown on Orange Avenue

April 21, 2019

This year's Easter Sunday saw the bridging of two classic Orlando hallmarks: people in animal costumes and downtown what-the-fuckery. An argument between a homeless man and a woman on South Orange Avenue escalated to the point that punches were thrown, but no one expected a grown human being in an Easter Bunny costume to jump into the fray and start landing his own blows on the aggressive man. Thankfully, footage of the fracas – broken up quickly by OPD with no charges filed – made its way to social media, which means we can incorporate it into our own family Easter traditions.