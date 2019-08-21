Best Dinner Theater 

Lydia Lunch at Maxine's on Shine

Feb. 18, 2019

"Let me tell you about toxic femininity!" sneered Lydia Lunch as she unleashed her equal-parts-malevolent-and-titillating Verbal Burlesque performance on a dinnertime crowd at the intimate Maxine's. What followed was an incredible, confrontational, artful stream-of-consciousness rant from one of the most important figures in U.S. punk and No Wave, paired improbably with custom cocktails and dinner specials for the night. The personal and the political collided on this stage like a stick shift and a groin in J.G. Ballard's Crash, and of course, Lunch got up close and very personal with those seated closest to her. Choke it down, worms.