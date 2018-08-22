Best Dining Trend 

Gourmet gas station food

While still bastions of junk food depravity, area gas stations are beginning to dabble in nibbles geared to gastronomes, giving new meaning to the term "filling station." There's the tesoros escondidos of Mexas Tacos and Tamale & Co.; the small-batch sinkers of DG Doughnuts; the bacon-crazed creations of the Sugar Sow; vegan-Jamaican sandwiches and rice bowls of DaJen Eats (up until she opened her own spot in Eatonville); the Trini-style rotis at Valmicki Roti Shop; and soul seafood and wings at Virginia's. Fill 'er up.